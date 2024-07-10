posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2024



Quoting: Microchip PIC64GX is a quad-core 64-bit RISC-V microprocessor for real-time processing - CNX Software —

The PCI64GX1000 is compatible with MPLAB IDE with RV64 and is supported by the Yocto Project Linux build system, Linux4Microchip, Canonical Ubuntu OS, and Zephyr RTOS. If we look into the product brief, we’ll find out other open-source RTOS are supported such as FreeRTOS, RTMES, Nuttx, and SafeRTOS, as well as commercial RTOS such as Siemens Nucleus, Sel4 uKernel, PikeOS, WindRiver VxWorks, and Greenhills µ-velOSity & Integrity. The PIC64GX GitHub account hosts bare-metal drivers, start-up code, RTOS, Linux build systems, BSP, and reference examples.

Engineers can get started with the 4×4-inch PIC64GX Curiosity Evaluation Kit powered by the PIC64GX1000-V/FCS microprocessor, equipped with 1GB DDR4 memory, and offering a range of interfaces including one Gigabit Ethernet, a MIPI CSI-2 connector compatible with Raspberry Pi cameras, HDMI 1.4 output, three UART, a microSD slot, a USB debug interface, and a mikroBus connector for expansion.