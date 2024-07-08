today's howtos
TechTarget ☛ Wireshark vs. tcpdump: What's the difference?
Wireshark and tcpdump both aid network administrators in packet analysis. Wireshark's simple GUI contrasts with tcpdump's speed and scripting abilities, which enhances management.
HowTo Geek ☛ This Cloning Trick in Linux Will Save You Permission Headaches
Sometimes, copying from others isn't cheating.
Neowin ☛ Self-hosting: Installing your first virtual machines on the Proxmox hypervisor
In our second installment of the self-hosted series, we provide step-by-step instructions to install a GNU/Linux and backdoored Windows virtual machine on Proxmox, along with some key things to watch out for.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VSCodium on Fedora 40 [Ed: This still helps Microsoft become "standard" with proprietary spyware]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VSCodium on Fedora 40. VSCodium is an open-source alternative to Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code (VS Code) that offers a privacy-focused development environment without any telemetry. As an open-source project, VSCodium is transparent, secure, and supported by a thriving community of developers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Distrobox on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Distrobox on Manjaro. Distrobox is an open-source project that simplifies the creation and management of GNU/Linux containers. It enables you to run different GNU/Linux distributions alongside your Manjaro system, providing a seamless integration between the host and the containers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Emacs on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Emacs on openSUSE. Emacs, short for “Editor MACroS,” is more than just a text editor. It’s a highly customizable and extensible platform that can be tailored to suit a wide range of tasks, from writing code to managing emails.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Docker on Arch Linux: A Step-by-Step Guide
Your guide to installing Docker on Arch Linux. Simple, practical steps tailored for beginners and experts alike.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Prevent Kernel Updates in Ubuntu
Updating your Ubuntu system is important to keep it safe and running well. However, sometimes you might want to stop the kernel (the core part of the system) from updating.
peppe8o ☛ How to Use 1602 LCD with Raspberry PI: Controlling a Display
Last Updated on 7th July 2024 by peppe8o In this tutorial I will show you how to use the 1602 LCD with Raspberry PI computer