today's howtos
KDE ☛ Get Started With Selenium: 4 Short Video Tutorials
In just 8 minutes you too will be ready to start using Selenium AT-SPI.
Working to make your apps accessible to everybody, while reducing its power usage and improving its quality by doing more system testing, may seem as daunting as climbing Mount Everest. Luckily, KDE provides a lift to help you, Selenium AT-SPI.
Check out the following four-part guide to get started with this wonderful tool! Part 1 "An Introduction to Selenium" can be viewed here: [...]
Adafruit ☛ A terminal-based Bluetooth manager for Linux
bluetuith is a TUI-based bluetooth connection manager, which can interact with bluetooth adapters and devices. It aims to be a replacement to most bluetooth managers, like blueman. It’s under an MIT license.
Major Hayden ☛ Jellyfin fatal player error
Jellyfin is a great replacement for Plex, but I ran into non-stop problems with the
Android app with a fatal player error. 🍿
Barry Kauler ☛ Streamripper helper in StreamTuner2
I posted about StreamTuner2 yesterday:
- Gnome Radio and StreamTuner2 — July 02, 2024
Barry Kauler ☛ Gnome Radio and StreamTuner2
The guys have been discussing Internet radio players in the
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=12013
Easy has the venerable pupRadio, created by 01micko. Have this for years, but it is extremely basic. Time to update.
Gnome Radio looks nice, with a map of the world, showing where the audio streamers are transmitting from: [...]
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Create a GNU/Linux and Docker Controller Hub with XPipe
XPipe is a powerful client-side server and container management tool for Linux. Learn how to install XPipe on GNU/Linux today.
Install and Configure Samba Server on Ubuntu Ubuntu 24.04
Configure the Samba server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS GNU/Linux using this tutorial’s steps for seamless file sharing and print services to SMB/CIFS clients.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Show Spotify Playback Info in Top-bar in Ubuntu 24.04
Spotify users? Here’s an extension that can display the current track information in Ubuntu top-bar. It’s spotify-tray, a free open-source tool available as GNOME Shell Extension, that can show title, artist, and/or album of current playing song or podcast in top-panel.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Nginx to Host Website with HTTPS on Debian 12
Nginx web server has a phenomenal capability in serving thousands of concurrent connections and this makes it the fastest web server, powering over half of the busiest sites on the globe. These include Netflix, DuckDuckGo, and DropBox to mention just a few.
TecMint ☛ How to Find the php.ini File in Linux
Whether you’re a web developer, system administrator, or someone who simply wants to customize their PHP setup, knowing how to locate the php.ini file is an essential skill.
TecMint ☛ How to Remove Systemd Services on Linux
Sometimes, you may need to remove a systemd service for various reasons, such as it being no longer necessary, conflicting with other services, or you simply want to clean up your system.
Recording was a problem. When I clicked on the "Record" button, a terminal window would briefly pop up, immediately disappear. I found out later that most of the radio stations fail to record, that is, streamripper fails.