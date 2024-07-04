In just 8 minutes you too will be ready to start using Selenium AT-SPI.

Working to make your apps accessible to everybody, while reducing its power usage and improving its quality by doing more system testing, may seem as daunting as climbing Mount Everest. Luckily, KDE provides a lift to help you, Selenium AT-SPI.

Check out the following four-part guide to get started with this wonderful tool! Part 1 "An Introduction to Selenium" can be viewed here: [...]