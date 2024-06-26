today's leftovers
-
Linux Format 317
Save your old PCs! Get those ageing systems in the GNU/Linux repair shop where we refresh them with easy hardware updates and install GNU/Linux Mint Debian Edition 32-bit for a slick, fast desktop experience.
-
Linux Matters: Quick, Quicker, Quickest
We discuss the latest in Quickemu, QuickGUI, and Quicktest
-
Rlang ☛ How to do F-test in R | Compare variances in Rstudio
The f-test in R is a powerful tool for comparing variances and drawing significant conclusions from your data.
-
Events
-
KCD Italy - CEL, Kubernetes ValidatingAdmissionPolicy and Kubewarden
Last week I had the opportunity to speak at KCD Italy, a Kubernetes Community Days event. I delivered a talk titled “How to leverage and extend CEL for your cluster security”.
-