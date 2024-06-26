Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and ESP32-S3
CNX Software ☛ SiFive announces Essential Gen4 RISC-V CPUs for embedded applications
As the RISC-V Summit Europe 2024 is underway, SiFive has announced the fourth generation of its “Essential” RISC-V CPUs (Essential Gen4) with improved power efficiency and more flexible interfaces for SoCs used in embedded devices. The update covers 32-bit and 64-bit RISC-V cores including the U6 and U7-series 64-bit application processors, the S2, S6, and S7 64-bit real-time embedded processors, and the E2, E6, and E7 32-bit real-time embedded processors.
CNX Software ☛ Olimex NEO6502 is a W65C02 and Raspberry Pi RP2040-powered retro computer with HDMI, USB, and more
Olimex has recently launched NEO6502 an open-source hardware retro computer designed for educational and entertainment purposes, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be used for retro gaming. The board is very unique as it’s built around a 65C02 MPU and Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 MCU in a dual-processor configuration. The MOS6502 handles the Fashion Company Apple II, Oric, and Commodore 64 emulators whereas the RP2040 handles everything else including HDMI (DVI) video output using the PicoDVI project.
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-Energy-S3 ESP32-S3 board offers 18650 battery holder, two 20-pin GPIO headers
LILYGO T-Energy-S3 is an ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth IoT board with an 18650 battery holder, a USB-C port for charging and programming, and plenty of I/Os thanks to two 20-pin GPIO headers and a Qwiic connector. We’ve already covered a large number of ESP32-S3 boards and products, including some designs for battery operation such as the Tokay Lite Hey Hi (AI) camera board, LILYGO’s T7-S3 board, and Smart Bee Designs’ Bee S3 board among others.