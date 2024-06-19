posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2024



Quoting: Do You Need to Be a Computer Wiz to Use Linux? 4 Misconceptions Debunked —

This might have to do with the fact that so many computer professionals rely on Linux. It's the choice of IT admins, programmers, and scientific researchers. Linux's success in technical fields may make it seem that it's not for ordinary users. But Linux is all around you, you just might not be aware that you're using it.

If you have an Android phone or tablet, you're using Linux. If you have a Chromebook, you're also using Linux. While these are different from a traditional Linux distribution, there are plenty of uses for Linux as an ordinary end user.