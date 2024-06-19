posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2024



Quoting: What Is elementary OS? Hands-on With the Mac-Like Linux Distro —

elementary OS is an operating system you can use on your PC in place of something like Windows or macOS. It's one of many, many iterations of the Linux desktop experience you can find out there. What sets elementary OS apart is perhaps its clean, minimalist interface that has an unmistakable macOS flare. While the majority of Linux desktops emulate the Windows layout or try to reinvent the desktop in new and unique ways, elementary OS is going to be most comfortable for you if you're used to a Mac. You'll find a dock full of launchable icons at the bottom of the screen, for example, and quick access to some settings on the righthand side of a top panel, much like a Mac's Control Center.

Another unique aspect of elementary OS is its selection of custom-built and curated apps. While many distros come with a hodgepodge of assorted third-party apps popular with the open-source community, all of the essentials are covered by the elementary OS team with an in-house web browser, email client, music player, and more. More apps are available from the software store that are certified by developers to integrate well with elementary. You aren't limited to these, of course, but they do contribute to creating a cohesive feel that many distros lack.