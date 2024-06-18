Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Browsers
OpenSSH ☛ Call for testing: openssh-9.8
This release, and its deactivation of DSA by default at compile-time, marks the second step in our timeline to finally deprecate DSA. The final step of removing DSA support entirely is planned for the first OpenSSH release of 2025.
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Multi-select, filterable command-line interface with inquirer
When I now run this script, I get a paginated list of 15 blog post titles per page and I can select and unselect them. Once I submit the selection, selections becomes a list of the slugs of selected posts.
At the time of building this, I had almost 400 blog posts so going through them in alphabetical order one by one wasn’t gonna work.
Michał Sapka ☛ Multiprocess Emacs environment
The more you move into Emacs, the happier you may become. But at the same time, Emacs is not a real shell, but a text editor. This means there is no real way to manage functionality similarly one would manage applications. It’s all a buffer - the file you opened, each IRC channel, email list, and so on. There are ways to manage it, like dedicated “workspace” plugins1 or simple tabs. But all those don’t fit my mental model. I am “Editing a file” or “chatting” or “writing a web page”. Those are separate concerns, so I want to have dedicated spaces for them.
Web Browsers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl user survey 2024 analysis
As tradition dictates, I have spent many hours walking through the responses to the curl user survey of the year. I have sorted tables, rendered updated graphs and tried to wrap my head around what all these numbers might mean and what conclusions and lessons we should draw.
I present the results, the collected answers, to the survey mostly raw without a lot of analysis or decisions. This, to allow everyone who takes the time to reads through to form their own opinion and thoughts. It also gives me more time to glance over the numbers many more times before I make up my mind about possible outcomes.
Fudzilla ☛ Firefox stands up to Putin
Big Cheeses at the Mozzarella Foundation have decided to reinstate Firefox add-ons that the Kremlin had banned earlier this week in Russia.
The browser extensions, hosted on the Mozilla store, were made unavailable Putin’s kingdom on June 8 after the Russian government and its internet censorship agency, Roskomnadzor, requested it.
Among those extensions were three pieces of code explicitly designed to circumvent state censorship—a VPN and Censor Tracker, a multi-purpose add-on that allowed users to see what websites shared user data, and a tool to access Tor websites.
