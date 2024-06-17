posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2024



Quoting: Kit - lightweight, modular framework for scalable web development - LinuxLinks —

Kit is a lightweight, modular framework for scalable production systems.

The goal of Kit is to provide a template for a robust, scalable Clojure web application. It hides common plumbing that is standard across projects via its libs system, while exposing code that tends to be customized in the clj-new template.

Thanks to integrant, and aero, the libraries are simple skeletons with the bulk of the customization being done in the system configuration EDN file.

This is free and open source software.