posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2024



Quoting: Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Goes Stable Ahead of Linux Mint 22 Release - OMG! Ubuntu —

Quote marks because we’re talking a tarball release rather than “it’s rolling out to all existing users”.

Indeed, Cinnamon 6.2 will, as I’m sure you’re aware, ship as the default desktop in Linux Mint 22, which is expected to be released sometime this summer — maybe next month? — and will be first version based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

From a glance over the Github change-log, Cinnamon 6.2 looks like a modest refinement to the more substantive Cinnamon 6.0 update we got last year — I speak only in terms of ‘visible’ new features, code refinement and bug fixes are obviously present too.

Arguably the standout addition is one previously signposted by Linux Mint team: a new XApp named ‘GNOME Online Accounts GTK’. This wraps the latest GOA functionality from GNOME 46 in a vanilla GTK 4 user-interface to better match the rest of the Cinnamon desktop.