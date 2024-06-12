Open Hardware: Goes Public/Mainstream and C64 SID Replacement With Built-in Games
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Goes Public
We’ve heard rumors for the last few months, and now it looks like they’ve come true: the business side of Raspberry Pi, Raspberry Pi Holdings has become a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange.
Silicon Angle ☛ Miniature computer maker Raspberry Pi raises £166M in London IPO
Shares of Raspberry Pi Holdings plc, a developer of miniature computers that power satellites and tomato bullhorns, jumped more than 37% in the company’s stock market debut today. The listing took place on the London Stock Exchange. Cambridge-based Raspberry Pi earlier raised £166 million, or $228 million, through an initial public offering.
Hackaday ☛ A C64 SID Replacement With Built-in Games
Developer [frntc] has recently come up with a smaller and less expensive way to not only replace the SID chip in your Commodore 64 but to also make it a stereo SID! To top it off, it can also hold up to 16 games and launch them from a custom menu. The SIDKick Pico is a simple board with a Raspberry Pi Pico mounted on top. It uses a SID emulation engine based on reSID to emulate both major versions of the SID chip — both the 6581 and the 8580. Unlike many other SID replacements, the SIDKick Pico also supports mouse and paddle inputs, meaning it replaces all functionality of the original SID!