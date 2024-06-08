Proton Pass Prioritised Windows, Not Security

The SpacemiT Muse Pi is a development board that leverages the cutting-edge RISC-V architecture. It is powered by the SpacemiT M1, an Octa-core System-on-Chip, which is designed to support multiple serial peripherals and a range of wireless communication standards.

Arriving almost a year after blendOS 3, the new release makes the Arch Linux-based distro fully declarative. This means that users can now install any packages, kernels, or drivers from both Arch Linux’s repositories and AUR (Arch User Repository) while using pre-configured desktop environments.

Coming a little over seven months after VLC 3.0.20, the VLC 3.0.21 release is here to add a new AMD VQ Enhancer filter, a D3D11 option to use NVIDIA TrueHDR for generating HDR content from SDR sources, Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs, and support for HTTP content range handling according to RFC 9110.

LibreOffice 24.2.4 is here a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.3 update to fix more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 series, improving the overall stability and reliability of the office suite.

KDE Frameworks 6.3 is here to improve the rendering of SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) images on screens that use a fractional scale factor, which should lead to reduced blurriness, improves QtQuick- and QtWidgets-based apps by visually overhauling the small in-window dialogs and command bars respectively.

This tutorial will help you setup integration of Google Drive storage on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". The expected result is to enable access in the file manager, upload and download (read and write) to your Gmail account's online storage. This means Files will show youremail at gmail dot com as a new drive and you will be able to copy and paste write and delete files and folder remotely to it.

This tutorial will help you change mouse cursor size on any computer with GNOME desktop environment by the example Ubuntu GNU/Linux. It is useful for many cases including, among them, teaching purposes on online streaming or live presentation using a projector device and to help older people or those with vision issues. We also use this on our online course in Indonesia. We wish this will really help you!