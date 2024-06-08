Media Twisting Proprietary and Windows Issue as "Linux" Issue
-
CyberRisk Alliance LLC ☛ VMware ESXi targeted by TargetCompany for Linux ransomware [Ed: The issue here is not Linux, it is proprietary software from the company that's attacking Linux and violating the licence (GPL) of Linux]
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Linux version of TargetCompany ransomware focuses on VMware ESXi [Ed: The issue here is not Linux at all, but this Microsoft-connected site tries to convince readers otherwise]
Researchers observed a new Linux variant of the TargetCompany ransomware family that targets VMware ESXi environments using a custom shell script to deliver and execute payloads.
-
Security Affairs ☛ A new Linux version of TargetCompany ransomware targets VMware ESXi environments [Ed: Originally it is a Microsoft Windows issue, not Linux]
Like the Windows variant of the ransomware, the content of the file TargetInfo.txt is then sent to a C2 server.