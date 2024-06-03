Linux 6.10-rc2
-
LWN ☛ Kernel prepatch 6.10-rc2
The second 6.10 kernel prepatch is out for
testing. "Nothing feels particularly odd, but rc2 is usually fairly small and
people are only starting to find regressions.
So please go test some more."
-
LWN ☛ Linux 6.10-rc2
One third driver fixes, one third filesystems, and one third "random leftovers".
The driver side is sound, networking, nvme, gpu and "misc". The filesystem fixes are mostly bcachefs, but there's some other noise in there too. And the random stuff is the usual mix of arch updates, core networking, seltftests, io_uring, header file fixes etc etc.
Nothing feels particularly odd, but rc2 is usually fairly small and people are only starting to find regressions.
So please go test some more,
Linus