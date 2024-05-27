Damn Small Linux 2024 Release Candidate 4 Now Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 27, 2024



Added su-to-root before starting control center

Compiled and updated Dillo to the much improved 3.1.0 (from 3.0.5)(!).

Compiled and added the Gemini Dillo plugin (check bookmarks to test it out)

Unified theme between user and root for a more consistent look in administrative programs.

Cleaned up the interface by adding some missing icons

Removed icons from both Fluxbox and JWM menus to reduce overhead and the visual footprint

Added German, French, Spanish Portuguese and Brazilian Portuguese language support

