Damn Small Linux 2024 Release Candidate 4 Now Available
Added su-to-root before starting control center
Compiled and updated Dillo to the much improved 3.1.0 (from 3.0.5)(!).
Compiled and added the Gemini Dillo plugin (check bookmarks to test it out)
Unified theme between user and root for a more consistent look in administrative programs.
Cleaned up the interface by adding some missing icons
Removed icons from both Fluxbox and JWM menus to reduce overhead and the visual footprint
Added German, French, Spanish Portuguese and Brazilian Portuguese language support