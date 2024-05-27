Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Free Software Security Podcast, Lunduke Journal, LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 264: Ubuntu going Wayland for NVIDIA, Firefox’s Future, GNOME 5 Year Strat & more GNU/Linux news
This week’s episode, we’re going to be taking a look into the crystal ball of Linux, and we’re going to be seeing into the future for the roadmaps that were given to us by various projects, like Ubuntu, GNOME, Mozilla Firefox, and others.
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast/Josh Bressers: Episode 430 – Frozen kernel security
Josh and Kurt talk about a blog post about frozen kernels being more secure. We cover some of the history and how a frozen kernel works and discuss why they would be less secure. A frozen kernel is from when things worked very differently. What sort of changes will we see in the future?
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Last week at The Lunduke Journal (May 19 - May 25, 2024)
Open Source! The Future of Computing! The End of the Internet! Yowza, what a week!
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ The Goldilocks Build | LINUX Unplugged 564
We're following one simple rule to build a GNU/Linux desktop so stable it could outlive us.
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 566
