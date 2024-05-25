today's howtos
-
Lykolux ☛ Country Flags
Unicode allows flags to be displayed. Also, the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code determines a country with 2 letters. Can the two be combined? From FR to 🇫🇷.
YES
-
Terence Eden ☛ A security bug caused by… Dark Mode!
OK, OK. This isn't a particularly severe security bug, but I found it interesting.
-
TecMint ☛ Rename – A Command Line Tool For Renaming Multiple Files in Linux
Linux comes with a very powerful built-in tool called rename, which is used to rename multiple files or groups of files, convert filenames to lowercase, convert filenames to uppercase, and overwrite files using Perl expressions.
-
Unix Men ☛ How to Fix the SSH Permission Denied (publickey) Error
-
Unix Men ☛ A Guide on How to Master Bash If Else… Statements
Here’s what each part of the code means: [...]
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Set up Surveillance Giant Google Drive for Local Folder Sync in Ubuntu 24.04
This simple tutorial shows how to set up Surveillance Giant Google Drive, so you can access and sync files between the clown and local folder in Ubuntu 24.04. Ubuntu with default GNOME desktop has built-in option to map Surveillance Giant Google Drive onto local folder.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OnlyOffice on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OnlyOffice on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. OnlyOffice is an open-source office suite that provides comprehensive tools for document editing, spreadsheets, and presentations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chkrootkit on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chkrootkit on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Chkrootkit is a widely used security tool that scans for rootkits, worms, and other malicious software on Unix-like systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chkrootkit on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chkrootkit on Fedora 40. Chkrootkit is a free, open-source rootkit detection tool designed specifically for Unix-like operating systems, including GNU/Linux distributions such as Fedora 40.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jellyfin on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jellyfin on openSUSE. Jellyfin serves as a media server that allows you to organize, manage, and stream audio and video to a variety of devices.
-
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install MediaWiki on Debian 12
MediaWiki is an open-source wiki software used by the largest wiki sites such as Wikipedia and Wikimedia. This tutorial will show you how to install MediaWiki with the LAMP Stack (Apache, MariaDB, and PHP) on the Debian 12 server.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux awk Command
Among the numerous text processing tools available on the GNU/Linux shell, awk stands out for its power and versatility. Originally developed in the 1970s by Aho, Weinberger, and Kernighan, awk is more than just a command - it's a complete programming language designed for processing and analyzing text files.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Laravel PHP Framework on Alma GNU/Linux 9
Laravel is a web application framework based on PHP that is used to build enterprise and robust full-stack web applications. This tutorial will show you how to install Laravel on the Alma GNU/Linux 9 server.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Check Disk Space on Ubuntu 24.04
Tracking disk usage information is a day-to-day task of any system administrator. GNU/Linux has some built-in utilities that help you find the disk space of your system. In this tutorail, we will show you how to check disk space on GNU/Linux using multiple ways.
-
-
nixCraft ☛ How to upgrade Alpine GNU/Linux 3.19 to 3.20
I am using Alpine GNU/Linux v3.18 or v3.19 with my LXD/Incus server. How do I upgrade Alpine GNU/Linux v3.19 to Alpine GNU/Linux v3.20? How can I upgrade Alpine GNU/Linux v3.18 to Alpine GNU/Linux v3.20?
-
-
FOSS Post ☛ How to Install VMware Workstation Pro for Free on Linux
On May 13, 2024, VMware announced that it is no longer requiring a subscription fee to use its Workstation Pro virtual machine program for personal use.