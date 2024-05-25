The SBC-3.5-RK3568 by SECO is a robust 3.5” single board computer powered by the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, combining high performance with extensive connectivity options. This SBC is tailored for a variety of applications, from industrial automation to digital signage and media streaming.

The Sipeed MaixCAM is a specialized hardware platform designed for AI vision and AIoT applications, powered by the SOPHO SG2002 processor. This versatile board supports both Linux and RTOS environments, making it suitable for a range of embedded projects.

The LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3, built around the ESP32-S3 chip, serves as a versatile platform for applications in home automation, IoT devices, and surveillance systems. It is equipped with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth capabilities, a MicroSD card slot for additional storage, and a battery connector for portable use.

The biggest new feature in KDE Plasma 6.1 is the highly-anticipated explicit GPU synchronization feature that would benefit users of NVIDIA GPUs who had issues with the Plasma Wayland session. Now that explicit sync has arrived in the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, it’s time for Plasma users to enjoy a much better Wayland experience.

Powered by either Intel Core i9-14900HX or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processors, the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6 laptop features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 dedicated graphics cards, up to 64 GB (Intel) or 96 GB (AMD) DDR5-5600 RAM, up to 8 TB SSD PCIe 4.0 storage, TPM 2.0, and a maximum capacity 99 Wh battery.