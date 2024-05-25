Raspberry Pi, Open Hardware, and Other Devices
[Old] Adlin Inc ☛ Mike Kuniavsky | Adlin Inc | UX Pioneers
When computers came along, they could include sensors and the ability to adjust a lot of these parameters electronically. They started incorporating that very, very early.
We’re talking about embedded computing; the automotive industry pretty much did it first. This created this giant cultural shift within the company. For my father, as he experienced it, one year he was there twiddling under the hood and the next year he was sitting with a terminal in the passenger seat of the car, twiddling parameters that were adjusting things in the engine.
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3: ESP32-S3 Development Board with Night Vision & Touch Display
Linux Gizmos ☛ SECO 3.5″ Single Board Computer with RK3568 SoC and GNU/Linux Compatibility
The SBC-3.5-RK3568 by SECO emerges as a robust 3.5” single board computer powered by the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, combining high performance with extensive connectivity options. This SBC is tailored for a variety of applications, from industrial automation to digital signage and media streaming.
Open Hardware/Modding
WIZNet ☛ RP2040-ETH-DVI-ZERO: Adafruit IO Dashboard Monitor ( HDMI / DVI Mode )
A newly developed Raspberry Pi RP2040 development board with DVI interface and Ethernet. This project can display adafruit IO dashboard and followup any change.
J Pieper ☛ Debugging moteus calibration failures
When setting up a moteus controller with a new motor, you typically first run the automatic calibration sequence as documented in the reference manual. When your system is working well, that should be all that is necessary to enable moteus to perform accurate FOC based torque control of the motor. Then you can set up basic parameters and tune the position PID control loop. What happens though when the automatic calibration doesn’t work? This post shares the most common failure modes during calibration.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Make a laser cut Raspberry Pi clock
We noticed there’s plenty of space on the back of the clock to mount a Raspberry Pi Pico. That could power a strip of Adafruit’s NeoPixels that we’d like to glue around the edge. We have yet to grow out of our compulsion to add LEDs to everything we make; I think it’s charming.
