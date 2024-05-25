Raspberry Pi, Open Hardware, and Other Devices

When computers came along, they could include sensors and the ability to adjust a lot of these parameters electronically. They started incorporating that very, very early.

We’re talking about embedded computing; the automotive industry pretty much did it first. This created this giant cultural shift within the company. For my father, as he experienced it, one year he was there twiddling under the hood and the next year he was sitting with a terminal in the passenger seat of the car, twiddling parameters that were adjusting things in the engine.