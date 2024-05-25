Programming Leftovers
Screenplay Studios Inc dba Graphite ☛ BitKeeper, Linux, and licensing disputes: How Linus wrote Git in 14 days
The heart of Linus’s criticism against CVS was its centralized nature. Given the hundreds of Linux developers out there, Linus felt it was critical that each of them have their own discrete copy of the repository that they could develop their own branches on. This both eased offline work and helped with internal politics; each developer was free to commit whatever they’d like to their own repository, and then would have the opportunity to convince the community that their changes were valuable. This prevented a single set of contributors with commit access from gatekeeping the sole repository.
Andy Wingo: hoot's wasm toolkit
Good morning! Today we continue our dive into the Hoot Scheme-to-WebAssembly compiler. Instead of talking about Scheme, today let’s focus on WebAssembly, specifically the set of tools that we have built in Hoot to wrangle Wasm. I think it’s neat, but I have a story to push as well: if you compile to Wasm, probably you should write a low-level Wasm toolchain as well.
(Incidentally, some of this material was taken from a presentation I gave to the Wasm standardization organization back in October,
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 20 Best Ruby Books for Learning Ruby Programming
Ruby is an interpreted programming language for web application development. This high-level and general-purpose language can help you to develop very sophisticated applications. Ruby on Rails has rich gems that are not even in possession of many modern technologies. Therefore, it is worth learning the Ruby programming language at this time.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 20 Best Java Books for Learning Core Java Programming
Java is an extensively used programming language that is unequivocally expected to be used in the appropriate state of the web. If you did not know, Java stands for Just Another Virtual Accelerator.
Rlang ☛ Wrap a character string in R
Rlang ☛ Update to healthyR.data 1.1.0
Announcing the Latest Updates to the healthyR.data R Package
I’m excited to share the latest updates to the healthyR.data R package!
LWN ☛ BitKeeper, Linux, and licensing disputes: How Linus wrote Git in 14 days (Graphite blog)
This
Graphite blog post retells the history of the BitKeeper fiasco and the
dawn of the Git era.
When we think of history, we often romanticize it as being born of
a sudden stroke of inspiration. But the creation of git shows the
far harsher reality of invention: a slowly escalating disagreement
over a license; the need for a scrappy backup solution to unblock
work; and then continued polishing and iteration through years and
years, led not by the inventor, but rather a community.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.20RC1 and 8.3.8RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ Deploying Dancer Apps
This article was originally published at Perl Hacks.
Over the last week or so, as a background task, I’ve been moving domains from an old server to a newer and rather cheaper server. As part of this work, I’ve been standardising the way I deploy web apps on the new server and I thought it might be interesting to share the approach I’m using and talking about a couple of CPAN modules that are making my life
As an example, let’s take my Klortho app. It dispenses useful (but random) programming advice. It’s a Dancer2 app that I wrote many years ago and have been lightly poking at occasionally since then.
Standards/Consortia
Mark Nottingham ☛ Consensus in Internet Standards
It’s common for voluntary technical standards developing organisations (SDOs such as the IETF and W3C) to make decisions by consensus, rather than (for example) voting. This post explores why we use consensus, what it is, how it works in Internet standards and when its use can become problematic.
