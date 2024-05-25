Good morning! Today we continue our dive into the Hoot Scheme-to-WebAssembly compiler. Instead of talking about Scheme, today let’s focus on WebAssembly, specifically the set of tools that we have built in Hoot to wrangle Wasm. I think it’s neat, but I have a story to push as well: if you compile to Wasm, probably you should write a low-level Wasm toolchain as well.

(Incidentally, some of this material was taken from a presentation I gave to the Wasm standardization organization back in October,