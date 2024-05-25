today's howtos
Network World ☛ Backgrounding and foregrounding processes in the Linux terminal
Running processes in the background can be convenient when you want to use your terminal window for something else while you wait for the first task to complete.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Getting Started with Ubuntu GNU/Linux Operating System for Beginners
Ubuntu GNU/Linux is one of the most popular and user-friendly distributions of the GNU/Linux operating system. It’s known for its simplicity, ease of use, and strong community support. Whether you’re transitioning from another operating system like backdoored Windows or macOS, or diving into the world of GNU/Linux for the first time, Ubuntu is an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced users. This article will guide you through the process of installing, configuring, and using Ubuntu, along with providing resources for further help and documentation.
nixCraft ☛ SSH Authentication refused: bad ownership or modes for file /home/user/.ssh/authorized_keys
I'm trying to login using ssh keys but server is only allows to login me using a password. The following message is logged into my GNU/Linux or Unix server /var/log/secure or /var/log/auth.log file: [...]
nixCraft ☛ sttr – Awesome GNU/Linux & Unix tool for transformation of the string
The sttr is a free and open-source command-line tool in Golang that lets you easily change and modify text. You can perform transformation operations on the string, such as hashing text, string manipulation, and more. sttr is beneficial for developers and *nix users requiring swift modification to strings or files directly via the command line or TUI.
H2S Media ☛ Installing OpenSSH-server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Linux
OpenSSH server offers Secure Shell (SSH) protocol on Ubuntu GNU/Linux to remotely manage the systems but securely with a high level of encryption. Although many GNU/Linux systems come by default with an OpenSSH server, however on Ubuntu 24.04 we have to install it manually.
Linux Journal ☛ Optimizing GNU/Linux Server Performance: Benchmarking and Advanced Techniques
In the realm of IT infrastructure, the performance of GNU/Linux servers is a critical factor that can significantly influence business operations, user experience, and cost efficiency. GNU/Linux servers, known for their flexibility and open-source nature, are prevalent in enterprise environments. Understanding how to evaluate and optimize their performance is essential for maintaining a robust and responsive IT ecosystem. This article delves into the intricacies of benchmarking and optimization techniques to ensure your GNU/Linux servers operate at their peak potential.
Linux.org ☛ Rescuezilla: System Recovery ToolsRescuezilla is a fork of Clonezilla with more ability. You can back up and restore drive and partitions. It is also possible to clone a whole disk, including all partitions, to another disk.
Rescuezilla is a Debian based distro of GNU/Linux that is an ISO and you can burn it to a USB Stick to be bootable. Once booted, you can back up, restore, clone or verify an image.