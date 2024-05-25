Ubuntu GNU/Linux is one of the most popular and user-friendly distributions of the GNU/Linux operating system. It’s known for its simplicity, ease of use, and strong community support. Whether you’re transitioning from another operating system like backdoored Windows or macOS, or diving into the world of GNU/Linux for the first time, Ubuntu is an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced users. This article will guide you through the process of installing, configuring, and using Ubuntu, along with providing resources for further help and documentation.