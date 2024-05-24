LWN's Latest on Linux (Kernel)

The extensible scheduler class (or "sched_ext") is a comprehensive framework that enables the implementation of CPU schedulers as a set of BPF programs that can be loaded at run time. Despite having attracted a fair amount of interest from the development community, sched_ext has run into considerable opposition and seems far from acceptance into the mainline. The posting by Tejun Heo of a new version of the sched_ext series at the beginning of May has restarted this long-running discussion, but it is not clear what the end result will be.

As a quick refresher: sched_ext allows the creation of BPF programs that handle almost every aspect of the scheduling problem; these programs can be loaded (and unloaded) at run time. Sched_ext is designed to safely fall back to the completely fair scheduler should something go wrong (if a process fails to be run within a time limit, for example). It has been used to create a number of special-purpose schedulers, often with impressive performance benefits for the intended workload. See this 2023 article for a more detailed overview of this work.