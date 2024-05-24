LWN's Latest on Linux (Kernel)
Another push for sched_ext
The extensible scheduler class (or "sched_ext") is a comprehensive framework that enables the implementation of CPU schedulers as a set of BPF programs that can be loaded at run time. Despite having attracted a fair amount of interest from the development community, sched_ext has run into considerable opposition and seems far from acceptance into the mainline. The posting by Tejun Heo of a new version of the sched_ext series at the beginning of May has restarted this long-running discussion, but it is not clear what the end result will be.
As a quick refresher: sched_ext allows the creation of BPF programs that handle almost every aspect of the scheduling problem; these programs can be loaded (and unloaded) at run time. Sched_ext is designed to safely fall back to the completely fair scheduler should something go wrong (if a process fails to be run within a time limit, for example). It has been used to create a number of special-purpose schedulers, often with impressive performance benefits for the intended workload. See this 2023 article for a more detailed overview of this work.
Some 6.9 development statistics
The 6.9 kernel was released on May 12 after a typical nine-week development cycle. Once again, this is a major release containing a lot of changes and new features. Our merge-window summaries (part 1, part 2) covered those changes; now that the development cycle is complete, the time has come to look at where all that work came from — and to introduce a new and experimental LWN feature for readers interested in this kind of information.
The state of the page in 2024
The advent of the folio structure to describe groups of pages has been one of the most fundamental transformations within the kernel in recent years. Since the folio transition affects many subsystems, it is fitting that the subject was covered at the beginning of the 2024 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit in a joint session of the storage, filesystem, and memory-management tracks. Matthew Wilcox used the session to review the work that has been done in this area and to discuss what comes next.
The first step of this transition, he began, was moving much of the information traditionally stored in the kernel's page structure into folios instead, then converting users of struct page to use the new structure. The initial goal was to provide a type-safe representation for compound pages, but the scope has expanded greatly since then. That has led to a bit of ambiguity: what, exactly, is a folio in current kernels? For now, a folio is still defined as "the first page of a compound page".