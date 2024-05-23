Programming Leftovers
Andy Wingo: growing a bootie
Following on last week’s egregious discussion of the Hoot Scheme-to-WebAssembly compiler bootie, today I would like to examine another axis of boot, which is a kind of rebased branch of history: not the hack as it happened, but the logic inside the hack, the structure of the built thing, the history as it might have been.
Rlang ☛ Introduction to vvcanvas
Automate Canvas LMS Tasks with vvcanvasToday, we’re thrilled to introduce the vvcanvas package, an R library aimed at enhancing interactions with the Canvas Learning Management System (LMS).
Rlang ☛ Locate position of patterns in a character string in R
Qt ☛ Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.17 Released
We have released Qt 5.15.17 LTS for subscription license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.17 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes.
Python
Daniel García Moreno: Python 3.13 Beta 1
Python 3.13 beta 1 is out, and I've been working on the openSUSE Tumbleweed package to get it ready for the release.
Installing python 3.13 beta 1 in Tumbleweed
If you are adventurous enough to want to test the python 3.13 and you are using openSUSE Tumbleweed, you can give it a try and install the current devel package:
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Hackaday ☛ Amber Compiles To Bash
It certainly isn’t a new idea to compile a language into an intermediate language. The original C++ compiler outputs C code, for example. Enhanced versions of Fortran were often just conversions of new syntax to old syntax. Of course, it makes sense to output to some language that can run on lots of different platforms. So, using that logic, Amber makes perfect sense. It targets — no kidding — bash. You write with nice modern syntax and compile-time checks. The output is a bash script. Admittedly, sometimes a hard-to-read bash script, but still.
Licensing / Legal
Andreas Haerter: Please use GPLv3 “or-later” instead of “only”
It makes sense to prefer copyleft licenses. The most popular copyleft license is probably the GNU General Public License (GPL), with Version 3 from 2007 being the latest one. When you use the GPLv3, you have to decide if you go for “GPL v3.0 or later” or “GPL v3.0 only”. This is because of Clause 14 “Revised Versions of this License” of the
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ Tiny XIAO ESP32C6 WiFi, BLE, and 802.15.4 IoT board offers up to 16 GPIO pins
Seeed Studio has added yet another member to their XIAO board family with the XIAO ESP32C6 powered by an ESP32-C6 WiFi 6, Bluetooth LE 5, and 802.15.4 (Thread/Zigbee) RISC-V microcontroller and offering up to 16 GPIOs (headers + pads) in a tiny 21 x 17.5 mm form factor that’s smaller than a typical stamp and makes it one of the smallest ESP32-C6 boards around.
Arduino ☛ Ready for SPS Italia 2024? Ready for accessible industrial automation!
Save the date on May 28th-30th, Arduino will be back at SPS Italia in Parma, showcasing how our open-source solutions are revolutionizing the industrial sector with high performance and accessibility.
