Switcheroo: Convert Your Images With This Open-Source App for Linux!
If you are like me, you have to deal with plenty of image files that are not necessarily in the correct format for your use case. I usually use the proprietary XnConvert app to get the job done, but, for me, the need for an open-source image converter app remains.
Luckily, I have found a great open-source image converter app for Linux that gets the job done. It's called “Switcheroo”, and you might find it familiar. Let's dive in!
Formerly known as Converter, Switcheroo is a neat image conversion app that has been written almost completely in the Rust programming language, and is part of the GNOME circle.
It supports a wide range of image formats that include, JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, BMP, HEIF, JXL, TIFF, and more.