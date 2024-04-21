Switcheroo: Convert Your Images With This Open-Source App for Linux!

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2024



If you are like me, you have to deal with plenty of image files that are not necessarily in the correct format for your use case. I usually use the proprietary XnConvert app to get the job done, but, for me, the need for an open-source image converter app remains.

Luckily, I have found a great open-source image converter app for Linux that gets the job done. It's called “Switcheroo”, and you might find it familiar. Let's dive in!

Formerly known as Converter, Switcheroo is a neat image conversion app that has been written almost completely in the Rust programming language, and is part of the GNOME circle.

It supports a wide range of image formats that include, JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, BMP, HEIF, JXL, TIFF, and more.

Read on