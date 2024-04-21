Forget Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, what you really want to download this month is Fedora Silverblue 40

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2024



This month we are half a year from the 20th anniversary of Ubuntu, it also coincides with the release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, but I have to say, it’s not the new shiny distro I would choose to install. Instead I would opt for a specific version of Fedora 40, namely, Fedora Silverblue 40, also out this month.

Although I only discovered it much later, the Fedora Project released an “atomic” version of its desktop operating system alongside Fedora 28 in May 2018. Called Fedora Silverblue, this edition of Fedora Workstation is a full, but immutable, operating system.

Immutable doesn’t mean you can’t do anything, of course you can install your programs and transfer your documents, what it refers to is the underlying system; the things you ideally don’t want mucking up.

With this read-only architecture for the base of the system, it means that you get a more stable system that is less prone to bugs. Atop this rock-solid base, you are strongly encouraged and more or less railroaded into using Flatpak versions of programs meaning they’re all containerized into their own little box separate from the base system boosting your system’s security.

