Arguments abound on the more toxic social media around "real" programming languages with no shortage of tech bros and reply guys smugly pleased to tell you that frontend isn't really development.

Josh Collinsworth's thoughtful article on the devaluing of frontend starkly highlighted the contradictory issue; CSS is "not a real programming language" despite being "too complex to use, yet too simple to take seriously".

So, can we solve a genuine programming problem using CSS instead of "real" programming languages?