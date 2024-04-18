Programming Leftovers
Amit Patel ☛ Draggable examples
On my pages I often want to be able to move an object around in a diagram using the mouse or touch. Last year I spent some time learning about browser mouse+touch events, and wrote a page about event handlers for dragging objects around. I hadn’t realized it at the time, but it was only half the solution.
Thomas Rigby ☛ Solving FizzBuzz in CSS
Arguments abound on the more toxic social media around "real" programming languages with no shortage of tech bros and reply guys smugly pleased to tell you that frontend isn't really development.
Josh Collinsworth's thoughtful article on the devaluing of frontend starkly highlighted the contradictory issue; CSS is "not a real programming language" despite being "too complex to use, yet too simple to take seriously".
So, can we solve a genuine programming problem using CSS instead of "real" programming languages?
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ The beauty of free and open source software
The beauty of free and open source software (FOSS) is the possibilities that it opens up for better futures to abandoned or spoiled projects.
It happened recently with Simple Mobile Tools for Android. After the apps creator sold them to a shady company, someone forked the code to continue the development oriented to the original intentions.
Two other examples of which I learned from F-Droid’s latest weekly report.
Duck Alignment Academy ☛ Avoiding hero work pays off in the long run
The culture part is important. We too often focus on the effects that hero work has on burning out individuals. But what about the people who see what others are subjected to and decide this isn’t the place to be? It doesn’t even matter if the person doing hero work subjects themselves to it. The example new people see is what they’ll understand the expectations to be.
Rlang ☛ gssr is now two packages: gssr and gssrdoc
My gssr package is now two packages: gssr and gssrdoc. They’re also available as binary packages via R-Universe which means they will install much faster.
Standards/Consortia
Peter Eisentraut ☛ GQL:2024 is out
The news today is that GQL:2024, the first version of the GQL standard, has been published by ISO. GQL is a new language for graph databases, like SQL is for relational databases.
Here is the link to it on the ISO web site:
• ISO/IEC 39075:2024
