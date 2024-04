6 More Weeks Till We Turn 20

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2024,

updated Apr 29, 2024



TODAY we're only 6 weeks away from the 20th birthday of the Tux Machines Web site. We've not purchased anything yet, but we certainly plan to do something to celebrate this occasion.

The Tux Machines Gemini capsule is increasingly 'buzzing' (2,637 requests yesterday) and the IRC channel is very active, even if it's off-topic most of the time.

Let's see if there's a 30th birthday somewhere over the horizon. █