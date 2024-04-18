Linux, Openwashing, and More
Linux Kernel Space
Introducing UEK-next, Oracle's continuous integration Linux kernel release
Oracle developers are prolific and prominent contributors to core areas of the Linux kernel. One question we are often asked is how we manage to do both upstream development and produce a stable, enterprise kernel at the same time. As part of our commitment to keeping Linux Open and Free, we've decided to make our upstream kernel builds public so you can see exactly how we do this and even try it out on your own systems. We believe that allowing customers to validate their applications and workloads with the latest versions of Linux is the best way to prevent "vendor lock-in" by the OS provider—while also allowing customers to confirm the ways that upstream Linux can benefit their applications.
Marcin Juszkiewicz ☛ ConfigurationManager in EDK2: just say no
During my work on SBSA Reference Platform I have spent lot of time in firmware’s code. Which mostly meant Tianocore EDK2 as Trusted Firmware is quite small.
Writing all those ACPI tables by hand takes time. So I checked ConfigurationManager component which can do it for me.
Openwashing
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Open-source LLM startup Mistral AI reportedly seeking new funding at $5B valuation
The LLM developer went on to raise $16.3 million from Microsoft Corp. in February and, most recently, an undisclosed sum from Databricks Inc. last month. Both investments were made in connection with product partnerships centered on Mistral’s LLMs. As part of those partnerships, the AI developer will make several of its models available through Databricks’ analytics platform and Azure.
Server
Coin Desk ☛ What the History of Linux Says About the Long Road to Decentralized Storage Adoption
The evolution of computing has been marked by a series of paradigm shifts, from mainframes to personal computers, and now to the cloud. Currently, the common path to deploying web infrastructure is to be a paying customer of a large company like Amazon or Google, and write infrastructure as code to spin up a constellation of interoperable services on their machines.
