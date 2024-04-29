Apps, Programming, and Standards

I've recently read a couple of accounts on a pretty terrifying type of mugging. The victim will find themselves being robbed at knifepoint, and instead of being told to hand over their phone, or wallet, they will be forced to make a bank transfer to the criminal's account from their banking app(s).

Hardly anyone carries cash these days, people don't even need to carry their plastic cards any more and everyone knows this. Victims may have been marched over to an ATM to withdraw cash in the past, but at most that would only result in a couple of hundred pounds being lost on top of a really traumatic experience. But the only limit with a bank transfer is however much happens to be in the victim's account – potentially tens of thousands.