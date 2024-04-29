Linux 6.9-rc6

Things continue to look pretty normal, and nothing here really stands out. The biggest single change that stands out in the diffstat is literally a documentation update, everything else looks pretty small and spread out.

We have the usual driver updates (mainly networking and gpu but some updates elsewhere), some filesystem updates (mainly smb, bcachefs, nfsd reverts, and some ntfs compat updates), and misc other fixes all over - wifi fixes, arm dts fixlets, yadda yadda.

Nothing looks particularly big or bad. Shortlog appended for details, please do keep testing,

Linus