9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 28th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 29, 2024



This week we got a lot of awesome news, starting with the release of the highly anticipated Fedora Linux 40 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS operating systems, and continuing with major QEMU, GNOME, Audacity, and EndeavourOS releases.

On top of that, Slimbook launched new Linux laptops powered by Fedora Linux 40 and I take a first look at the Ubuntu Lomiri flavor. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 28th, 2024.

