posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2024



Quoting: Mozilla Devs Adding 'New Tab Wallpapers' to Firefox - OMG! Ubuntu —

As the new tab page is (by default) set to show when a browser is launched and every time a new tab is opened it’s a highly visible (if often fleeting) part of users’ browser experience, making customisation a popular request.

But while Mozilla Firefox offers an array of advanced features and settings that put it on a par with rival browsers the simple ability to change the new tab background isn’t one of them.

Although that appears to be changing.

In the latest Firefox 126 beta builds the browser has a hidden (and currently disabled) setting for new tab wallpapers.