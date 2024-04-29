GNU World Order and GNU Emacs for IRC
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 562
**ebtables** , **elm** , **epic5** , **ethtool** from Slackware software set
**n**.
shasum -a256=88cbf3ef1f3af7fffcfc29b9a230780ceb0035bfbad7fca0ace307ffc5caa55d
GNU Projects
MJ Fransen ☛ rcirc-sqlite - rcirc logging in SQLite
rcirc is a default, simple IRC client in Emacs. It is included in GNU Emacs since release 22.1,
It allocates separate buffers for each server and channel, and includes tab completion and inbound message timestamps.
rcirc is a fine IRC client that is easy to configure and easy to work with.
