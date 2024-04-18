Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers

The entire tech industry is desperate for a practical wearable HMI (Human Machine Interface) right now. The most newsworthy devices at CES this year were the Rabbit R1 and the Humane AI Pin, both of which are attempts to streamline wearable interfaces with and for AI. Both have numerous drawbacks, as do most other approaches. What the world really needs is an affordable, practical, and unobtrusive solution, and North Carolina State University researchers may have found the answer in machine learning-optimized fabric buttons.

It is, of course, possible to adhere a conventional button to fabric. But by making the button itself from fabric, these researchers have improved comfort, lowered costs, and introduced a lot more flexibility — both literally and metaphorically. These are triboelectric touch sensors, which detect the amount of force exerted on them by measuring the energy between two layers of opposite charges.