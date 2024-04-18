Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
Devices/Embedded
Savoir-faire Linux launches cybersecurity services for embedded systems
In an era where cybersecurity threats are increasingly sophisticated and widespread, Savoir-faire Linux, a leading provider of open-source technology innovation and software engineering for embedded systems in America of the North and in Europe, has launched its latest offering of professional Cybersecurity services designed for product engineering and embedded systems.
Embedded systems, essential across a wide range of sectors such as industrial, energy, transportation, medical, telecommunications and consumer electronics, face an increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threat landscape . The complexity and interconnectedness of these systems have exposed critical vulnerabilities, which can result in operational, financial and reputational damage to organizations.
Embedded.com ☛ Qualcomm adds on-device AI products and acquires firm for Linux IoT
Qualcomm has introduced new industrial and embedded AI platforms, as well as a micro-power Wi-Fi SoC, to grow its portfolio of products to enable intelligent computing everywhere.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Linux-Compatible DEBIX Infinity with PCIe x1 & Dual GbE Ports
At Embedded World 2024, OKdo and DEBIX unveiled the DEBIX Infinity Industrial Single Board Computer, featuring the NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad Lite processor. This device is designed for a variety of industrial applications such as smart robotics, Industry 4.0, edge computing, IoT gateways, and security systems.
Open Hardware/Modding
Arduino ☛ Machine learning makes fabric buttons practical
The entire tech industry is desperate for a practical wearable HMI (Human Machine Interface) right now. The most newsworthy devices at CES this year were the Rabbit R1 and the Humane AI Pin, both of which are attempts to streamline wearable interfaces with and for AI. Both have numerous drawbacks, as do most other approaches. What the world really needs is an affordable, practical, and unobtrusive solution, and North Carolina State University researchers may have found the answer in machine learning-optimized fabric buttons.
It is, of course, possible to adhere a conventional button to fabric. But by making the button itself from fabric, these researchers have improved comfort, lowered costs, and introduced a lot more flexibility — both literally and metaphorically. These are triboelectric touch sensors, which detect the amount of force exerted on them by measuring the energy between two layers of opposite charges.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Robot Etch A Sketch
What maker Micah Tilton lacks in drawing skills, he more than makes up for in robotics know-how. So rather than spend years learning how to create a masterpiece of illustration, he automated an Etch A Sketch with a Raspberry Pi 4.
Adafruit ☛ The RP2040 ZX Spectrum emulator has just been released
The ZX2040 is a port of Andre Weissflog ZX Spectrum emulator to the Raspberry Pico RP2040, packed with a simple UI for game selection and key mapping to make it usable without a keyboard.
This project is specifically designed for the Raspberry Pico and ST77xx based displays. The reference device is the Pimoroni Tufty RP2040 display board, but actually the code can run into any Raspberry Pico equipped with an ST77xx display and five buttons connected to five different pins. The buttons work as inputs for the four gaming directions (left, right, top, bottom) and the fire button.
Raspberry Pi ☛ RP2040 controls 60 LEDs to tell the time on this wristwatch
The maker designed the body of the watch in KiCad. We love small stuff, and teeny PCBs are always appealing. It measures just 28.5mm across, a perfect size for a comfortably wearable piece of tech.
The Register UK ☛ RISC-V AI chip startup Rivos nabs $250M in series A funding
RISC-V chip designer Rivos has raised $250 million in series-A funding to bankroll production of its first accelerator for generative AI and data analytics workloads.
Founded in 2021, the California-based startup aims to produce RISC-V-compatible chips capable of running the kinds of large language models powering AI services like ChatGPT.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Nicolas Magand ☛ On reliable technology
Using something that is dependable and performs as expected every time you use it is what I want from a phone, a tool, a car, an app, and many other things. Of course, I love good looks, great ergonomics, durable objects, and a satisfying sense of perceived value. But I’ll take “reliable” over any of these qualities.
