Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openness/Sharing
-
Flamed Fury ☛ Instant Messaging
Writing about blogging with a pseudonym earlier this week got me thinking about the old instant messaging programs. The first instant messaging (IM) program (yeah, apps were programs back then) I used was ICQ (I-seek-you) back in the late 90s.
ICQ gave you a unique identifying number (UIN) upon registration. You could associate an email and other details and make available for searching. I don’t remember my UIN. I do remember it contained a 69 which I thought was pretty cool. You were able to search with a bunch of filters all the way down to country and city.
I managed to find someone at the other end of the country, similar ages but who had a friend who went to my school. We quickly became friends and still are 25 years later, our children play together now.
-
APNIC ☛ Open source IP blacklist checker tool
At Unitel LLC, we have developed an IP blacklist-checking tool, called AbuseBox, designed to monitor and verify IP addresses against blacklists, with the capability to submit delisting requests. Our research indicates that approximately 40% of all addresses find themselves on such blacklists, underscoring the importance of addressing this issue within our economy.
This post describes our basic goals for AbuseBox and how to use it.
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Security Week ☛ Chrome 124, Firefox 125 Patch High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Google and Mozilla on Tuesday announced security updates that address more than 35 vulnerabilities in their browsers, including a dozen high-severity flaws.
-
AmIUnique ☛ My Fingerprint - Am I Unique?
The following informations reveal your OS, browser, browser version as well as your timezone and preferred language. Moreover, we show the proportion of users sharing the same elements.
-
-
Education
-
RIPE ☛ Advancing Internet Technologies in South East Europe
On 22-23 April, the South East Europe Internet community will come together in Athens, Greece, to explore trends in the adoption of Internet technologies across the region. In preparation for the discussions to take place, we’ve been examining changes in key Internet tech, such as IPv6 and RPKI.
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Walled Culture ☛ Research suggests more open access training for academics could help boost its uptake and support
And yet despite these manifest benefits, open access continues to struggle. As Walled Culture has noted several times, one reason is that traditional academic publishers have managed to subvert the open access system, apparently embracing it, but in such a way as to negate the cost savings for institutions. Many publishers also tightly control the extent to which academic researchers can share their own papers that are released as open access, which rather misses the point of moving to this approach.
Another reason why open access has failed to take off in the way that many hoped is that academics often don’t seem to care much about supporting it or even using it. Again, given the clear benefits for themselves, their institutions and their audience, that seems extraordinary. Some new research sheds a little light on why this may be happening. It is based on an online survey that was carried out regarding the extent and nature of training in open access offered to doctoral students, sources of respondents’ open access knowledge, and their perspectives on open access. The results are striking: [...]
-