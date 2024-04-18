Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openness/Sharing

Writing about blogging with a pseudonym earlier this week got me thinking about the old instant messaging programs. The first instant messaging (IM) program (yeah, apps were programs back then) I used was ICQ (I-seek-you) back in the late 90s.

ICQ gave you a unique identifying number (UIN) upon registration. You could associate an email and other details and make available for searching. I don’t remember my UIN. I do remember it contained a 69 which I thought was pretty cool. You were able to search with a bunch of filters all the way down to country and city.

I managed to find someone at the other end of the country, similar ages but who had a friend who went to my school. We quickly became friends and still are 25 years later, our children play together now.