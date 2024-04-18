AAEON BOXER-8645AI Jetson AGX Orin-powered embedded AI system supports up to 8 GMSL2 cameras

AAEON says the BOXER-8645AI runs Ubuntu Linux as part of the NVIDIA Jetpack 5.0 or above like every other Jetson Orin system on the market. GMSL2 cameras are used when high data transfer speed and low latency are required at distances up to 15m. In theory, it’s possible to extend MIPI CSI through kits such as the THine camera extension kit using Cat 5a “Ethernet” cables, but GSML2 cameras and FAKRA connectors make that more convenient with a single cable per camera.

We previously covered an NVIDIA Jetson Xavier AGX kit taking up to six GSML2 cameras from e-con Systems, but the BOXER-8645AI builds on that with a more powered Jetson AGX Orin model and up to eight GMSL2 cameras. The long cables and global shutter cameras (ideal for images with motion) make the solution especially useful for robotics (AMR) and automotive applications.

