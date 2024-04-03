Version 4.2 of syslog-ng introduced a healthcheck option to syslog-ng-ctl. It prints three syslog-ng-related metrics on screen – if it can reach syslog-ng, that is. You can use it from scripts to monitor the health of syslog-ng.

Before you begin

The healthcheck option was added to syslog-ng-ctl in version 4.2. You need this or a later syslog-ng version to use this option. It is already available in the most recent GNU/Linux distributions. If you use an LTS GNU/Linux distribution, then check https://syslog-ng.org/3rd-party-binaries/ for 3rd party repositories for your OS.

If you want to send latency values printed by syslog-ng-ctl to Elasticsearch, you also need the jo utility: https://github.com/jpmens/jo This is available in several GNU/Linux distributions.