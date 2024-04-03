today's howtos
MJ Fransen ☛ Shell script to create and sign certificates
Modern web browsers lament the absence of encryption when they access local web services on the home network. Adding certificates to these services gain significance.
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng health check
Version 4.2 of syslog-ng introduced a healthcheck option to syslog-ng-ctl. It prints three syslog-ng-related metrics on screen – if it can reach syslog-ng, that is. You can use it from scripts to monitor the health of syslog-ng.
Before you begin
The healthcheck option was added to syslog-ng-ctl in version 4.2. You need this or a later syslog-ng version to use this option. It is already available in the most recent GNU/Linux distributions. If you use an LTS GNU/Linux distribution, then check https://syslog-ng.org/3rd-party-binaries/ for 3rd party repositories for your OS.
If you want to send latency values printed by syslog-ng-ctl to Elasticsearch, you also need the jo utility: https://github.com/jpmens/jo This is available in several GNU/Linux distributions.
H2S Media ☛ Installing and Using Sysdig on Debian 12 or 11 Linux
Sysdig is an open-source tool that can installed on Debian 12 (bookworm), 11 (bullseye) and other GNU/Linux systems easily to capture, filter, and analyze the state of a system including its activities.
Linux Hint ☛ Install Docker on Ubuntu 24.04
In the current era, Docker is an indispensable tool for developers to improve productivity. Docker is an application that allows packaging and running applications in an isolated environment. The isolated environment is the container; you can have multiple containers in one host.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux ssh magic tricks – reverse ssh tunnel – open source admin’s vpn and teamviewer replacement – how to use ssh into a network behind router-firewall and forward port of any device to localhost
H2S Media ☛ Install Python 3.13, 3.12, or 3.11 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.4 Linux
Let’s see how to use a PPA repository on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04 to install Python version 3.13, 3.12, or 3.11 using the command terminal.
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install Docker on Ubuntu 24.04
Docker is a platform designed to make it easier to create, deploy, and run applications by using containers.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux how to minimal desktop ubuntu
Debian is usually (try console AND graphical setup) straigh forward easy to setup can deal with as little RAM as 512MBytes. For Ubuntu better have 8GB RAM available.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux mate desktop how to reset keyring password
keyring is a file that stores all sorts of (for example wifi) passwords encrypted Gnome2 based MATE per default creates keyring here: ~/.local/share/keyrings/login.keyring so if the keyring password is lost, only a new keyring can be created.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to use Raspberry Pi to monitor network traffic
Red Hat ☛ Customize proprietary trap AWS cloud images with RHEL image builder and Packit
Have you ever wanted to bring your pull request changes in a cloud image easily?
Curious about how easy it can be? With Packit, it can be just a matter of commenting on your pull request with the following command:
/packit vm-image-build
With the above command, Packit automates all the manual steps needed to create an RPM package with your pull request changes and asks the Red Hat Enterprise Linux image builder (RHEL image builder) to install it inside a brand new cloud image.
It's FOSS ☛ Improve Your Efficiency in GNU/Linux Terminal With Aliases
Unleash the super power of aliases in the terminal.
Linux Journal ☛ Best Practices and Strategic Insights to Dockerizing Your GNU/Linux Applications
In the realm of software development and deployment, Docker has emerged as a revolutionary force, offering a streamlined approach to creating, deploying, and running applications by using containers. Containers allow developers to package up an application with all the parts it needs, such as libraries and other dependencies, and ship it all out as one package. This guide delves deep into the world of Dockerizing applications on Linux, covering best practices, deployment strategies, and much more to empower developers and DevOps professionals alike.
James G ☛ Technical Writing Chat with Nathan Driver
This is the second interview in Technical Writing Chats, a series where I speak with technical writers about their day-to-day role and how they got started in their career. Today's interview is with Nathan Driver, a Technical Writer for the UK Government Digital Services team. I sincerely hope you enjoy!
I'm a technical writer at Government Digital Service (GDS) in the UK government. Within GDS, I work on GOV.UK Pay, a platform that helps government services of any size take payments from members of the public. I write the documentation that developers in government services use to integrate with GOV.UK Pay's API.
What is the story behind how you became a technical writer? What appealed to you most about technical writing as a career path?
I studied English at university and sleepwalked into being an English teacher at GCSE and A-level. I taught for 5 years and, as amazing as the good days were, there were fewer and fewer good days as time passed. Teaching is hard!