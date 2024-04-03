Linux Kernel 6.7 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.8

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 03, 2024



After only twelve maintenance updates, the Linux 6.7 kernel series is now marked as EOL (End of Life), which means that it will no longer receive bug and security fixes. Users who use Linux kernel 6.7 are now urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 6.8 releases./p>

Linux 6.8 is already powering various popular GNU/Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, and it will be the default kernel in the upcoming Fedora Linux 40 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS releases.

