From Russia with love: ROSA Fresh 12.5 delivers an improved Linux experience

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2024



From the land of matryoshkas and balalaikas, ROSA, a developer of system and infrastructure software, has released ROSA Fresh 12.5. This new version of the Russian-developed operating system is a blend of significant improvements and fresh features, aimed at improving both convenience and security.

ROSA Fresh 12.5 presents an array of installation images, catering to diverse computing needs. The update accommodates three processor architectures: x64, i686, and aarch64 (available later), and provides five user environment options. Users can select from two comprehensive graphical environments, KDE and GNOME, or opt for the lighter LXQt and Xfce systems. For those well-versed in the command line, ROSA Fresh Server offers a text interface option.

