Ubuntu 24.04 Is Coming Soon: Should You Upgrade?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2024



The latest version of Ubuntu's mainstream LTS release, version 24.04, will arrive in April 2024. If you're an existing user, is it worth the upgrade? I'll show you what's new in this version and help you decide if it's worth upgrading now, or later.

If you’re a current Ubuntu user, the new version—"Noble Numbat"—will offer a reassuringly familiar desktop experience, with a few tweaks.

Ubuntu 24.04 will feature Gnome 46, but with some tweaks to the default interface to make it, well, more Ubuntu-ey. The Settings menu has been overhauled. You can quickly launch it from the upper-right corner of the screen. The Files app has also been updated with an improved search function.

Ubuntu's own software store has also been updated for this version.

