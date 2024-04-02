EasyOS, Ubuntu, Programming, and More
Events
Arturo Borrero ☛ Arturo Borrero González: Kubecon and CloudNativeCon 2024 Europe summary
This blog post shares my thoughts on attending Kubecon and CloudNativeCon 2024 Europe in Paris. It was my third time at this conference, and it felt bigger than last year’s in Amsterdam. Apparently it had an impact on public transport. I missed part of the opening keynote because of the extremely busy rush hour tram in Paris.
Audiocasts/Shows
Late Night Linux – Episode 275
The main reasons that we all use open source software in Voice of the masses, a Raspberry Pi-based network KVM switch, a fancy terminal that uses your graphics card, a classic synth in the browser, and the Arch Wiki proves to be a fountain of GNU/Linux knowledge yet again.
EasyOS
Barry Kauler ☛ QV strategies to reduce SSD writes
EasyOS and the pups are able to run in RAM, saving to the storage media only when you want to. That is very good for Flash media. QV does not have a aufs or overlay layered filesystem, so writes are direct to the storage media.
Back in the Quirky GNU/Linux days, I implemented strategies to minimize writes to Flash media. In those days, was using ext4, so did things like disable the journal. QV though, is using btrfs, which from a bit of reading does seem pretty good running on Flash.
Barry Kauler ☛ QV snapshot management
Snapshots are a very exciting feature of btrfs. In Puppy Linux, you know that you can copy a "save file", then at bootup choose which save-file you want to use. In brtrfs, a snapshot is like that; however, it is not a copy, nor is it a file.
Brtfs is a COW filesystem, meaning "Copy On Write". This enables a snapshot, similar to creating a Puppy save-file, but it happens almost instantly, with no copying. Quoting from here:
In Btrfs, it uses Copy-On-Write (COW). Every file update is stored in a separate block, and the original file pointer points to this updated data block. So, in a snapshot, there’s no actual copying of files or folders; instead, we freeze the state of the pointers pointing to the data blocks.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 833
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 833 for the week of March 24 – 30, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Programming/Development
Rlang ☛ adhan package: retreiving and aligning the prayer times in RThe adhan package is available here ! The prayer times cannot always be estimated accurately in some places such as countries located in higher latitudes (e.g. the Nordic countries) .
Rlang ☛ gssr Update
NORC released version 2a of the 1972-2022 General Social Survey cumulative file. I’ve updated {gssr}, an R package that makes it more convenient for R users to work with GSS Data.
Python
The New Stack ☛ What Are Python Lambda Functions and How Do You Use Them?
Although Python is generally a very easy-to-learn and easily comprehended language [...]
