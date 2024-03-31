GNU poke 4.0 released
I am happy to announce a new major release of GNU poke, version 4.0.
This release is the result of a year of development. A lot of things have changed and improved with respect to the 3.x series; we have fixed many bugs and added quite a lot of new exciting and useful features. See below for a description of many of them.
The tarball poke-4.0.tar.gz is now available at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/poke/poke-4.0.tar.gz.
> GNU poke (http://www.jemarch.net/poke) is an interactive, extensible > editor for binary data. Not limited to editing basic entities such > as bits and bytes, it provides a full-fledged procedural, > interactive programming language designed to describe data > structures and to operate on them.
Thanks to the people who contributed with code and/or documentation to this release.
Once again, our special thanks to Bruno Haible for his invaluable advise and his help in throughfully testing this new release in many different platforms and configurations.
poke @ Savannah: poke-elf 1.0 released
I am happy to announce the first release of poke-elf, version 1.0. The tarball poke-elf-1.0.tar.gz is now available at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/poke/poke-elf-1.0.tar.gz.
> poke-elf (https://jemarch.net/poke-elf) is a full-fledged GNU poke pickle for editing ELF object > files, executables, shared libraries and core dumps. It supports > many architectures and extensions. > This pickle is part of the GNU poke project. > GNU poke (https://jemarch.net/poke) is an interactive, extensible > editor for binary data. Not limited to editing basic entities such > as bits and bytes, it provides a full-fledged procedural, > interactive programming language designed to describe data > structures and to operate on them. Please send us comments, suggestions, bug reports, patches, questions, complaints, bitcoins, or whatever, to poke-devel@gnu.org. Happy ELF poking!