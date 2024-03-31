GNU poke 4.0 released

I am happy to announce the first release of poke-elf, version 1.0. The tarball poke-elf-1.0.tar.gz is now available at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/poke/poke-elf-1.0.tar.gz.

> poke-elf (https://jemarch.net/poke-elf) is a full-fledged GNU poke pickle for editing ELF object > files, executables, shared libraries and core dumps. It supports > many architectures and extensions. > This pickle is part of the GNU poke project. > GNU poke (https://jemarch.net/poke) is an interactive, extensible > editor for binary data. Not limited to editing basic entities such > as bits and bytes, it provides a full-fledged procedural, > interactive programming language designed to describe data > structures and to operate on them. Please send us comments, suggestions, bug reports, patches, questions, complaints, bitcoins, or whatever, to poke-devel@gnu.org. Happy ELF poking!