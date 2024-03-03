today's leftovers
CubicleNate ☛ Distrobox with BoxBuddy on openSUSE
With immutable GNU/Linux distributions becoming a more in vogue these days and the likes of Blend OS and Nix OS giving you incredible package flexibility, I was starting to feel a little left out of all the fun that everyone was talking about.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-02-25 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #275
Open Hardware/Modding
Ruben Schade ☛ Quick review of the Pi1541 from Shareware Plus
The Pi1541 is a cycle-exact emulator for the venerable Commodore 1541 disk drive. It uses a Raspberry Pi with a custom hat to load and save data to SD cards, which makes it compatible with more software than even my beloved SD2IEC units.
Ruben Schade ☛ The Drop CSTM80 barebones board
After Clara and I built our entry-level NovelKeys keyboards, I’ve been in the market for another tenkeyless design for work. A colleague linked me to a Drop (ne. Massdrop) unit called the CSTM80: [...]
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-02-28 [Older] GEO Week 2024
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-02-23 [Older] Qwiic Start Your Next Display Project
Debian Family
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities February 2024
A short status update what happened last month. Work in progress is marked as WiP: [...]
Events
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Toolchains Track
Linux Plumbers Conference 2024 is pleased to host the Toolchains Track!
The aim of the Toolchains track is to fix particular toolchain issues which are of the interest of the kernel and, ideally, find solutions in situ, making the best use of the opportunity of live discussion with kernel developers and maintainers. In particular, this is not about presenting research nor abstract/miscellaneous toolchain work.
Openwashing
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel's NPU Acceleration Library goes open source — Meteor Lake CPUs can now run TinyLlama and other lightweight LLMs
Intel recently released its open-source NPU Acceleration Library, which enables small LLMs on Meteor Lake CPUs.
