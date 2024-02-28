5 things to consider before leaping from one Linux distribution to another

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 28, 2024



I used to be a Linux distro hopper. I'd bounce around from one operating system (OS) to another. I'd move from Red Hat to Mandrake, to SUSE and then Ubuntu, and from Bohdi onto Elementary OS, and on and on.

Part of the fun of distro hopping was the surprise. I'd install a new distribution without doing any research, just so I could enjoy the experience without any preconceived ideas. It was a fun game that entertained me for years.

But then something happened -- I got busy to the point that I couldn't keep swapping distros. All of a sudden, I had to stick with an operating system for longer periods. It got to the point where, much to my shock, I had been using one distribution for a full year, then two, and then three.

Today, I look back on those days of distro hopping with fondness, but I'm glad I've settled down and no longer get so bored with my OS that I always feel the need to move on.

