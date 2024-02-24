Outages and Security Incidents, Spying
Silicon Angle ☛ AT&T restores network following large-scale cellular outage
AT&T Inc.’s network has returned to normal operations following an outage earlier today that left a large number of users without reliable cellular reception. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission launched an investigation into the service disruption shortly after it began.
AT&T outage impacting US customers prompts investigation into possible cyberattack.
Security Week ☛ Eye Care Services Firm Faces Lawsuit Over Data Breach Impacting 2.3 Million
Eye care practice management firm American Vision Partners faces lawsuit over data breach impacting 2.3 million patients.
Security Week ☛ Threat Actors Quick to Abuse ‘SSH-Snake’ Worm-Like Tool
Threat actors are actively deploying the recently released self-replicating and self-propagating SSH-Snake worm.
Security Week ☛ US Offering $10M for LockBit Leaders as Law Enforcement Taunts Cybercriminals
The US is offering big rewards for information on LockBit cybercriminals as law enforcement claims to have identified some individuals.
Security Week ☛ Change Healthcare Cyberattack Causes Significant Disruption
Change Healthcare is experiencing network disruptions after taking systems offline in response to a cyberattack.
Security Week ☛ US Government Issues Guidance on Securing Water Systems
CISA, FBI and EPA release guidance on how Water and Wastewater Systems Sector entities can secure their environments.
Silicon Angle ☛ FTC hits antivirus firm Avast with fine for selling customer data it promised to protect
The Federal Trade Commission today announced that it’s fining U.K.-based Avast PLC $16.5 million for selling its customer data to third-party data brokers. Avast, one of the antivirus giants of the world, had advertised its product as a shield against people’s browsing data being collected and sold on to brokers.
European security vendor Avast is charged with harvesting consumer web browsing data through its browser extension and anti-virus software and “and sold it without adequate notice and without consumer consent.”
EDRI ☛ Press Release: Brussels rocked by major spyware scandal: Urgent call for ban
Now, when push has come to shove, policymakers at the European Union (EU) must act to ban spyware in Europe. Yesterday, the media reported a major attack on EU democracy with members of the European Parliament Defense Committee being the target of phone hacking.
Silicon Angle ☛ Data leak reveals inner workings of Chinese state-linked hacking group
A trove of documents leaked to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub last week has revealed that I-Soon, a Shanghai-based cybersecurity training company, is in fact a hacking group. Cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs reported the leak today. >
Leaked data claiming to be from Shanghai's I-Soon reveals huge appetite among Chinese government, law enforcement.
Leaked documents show how Chinese authorities surveil dissidents overseas, hack other nations and promote pro-Beijing narratives online.
