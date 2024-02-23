Latest From RedHat.com

Do you need to move a virtual machine (VM) from one hypervisor to another or update the hypervisor version without stopping the VM? Live migration has you covered. The virtio-net failover blog explains how to migrate a virtual machine with a passthrough device via Virtual Function I/O (VFIO) using a standard virtio-net device to redirect the traffic during the migration. However, how does that virtio-net device migrate? What steps does it take to continue the operation on the destination platform transparently to the guest?

This article explores the live migration steps QEMU performs and how it tracks the information it needs to make the process transparent. It explains how QEMU coordinates with vhost-kernel , the device already described in the vhost-net deep dive. I will show how the device can report all the data required for the destination QEMU to continue the device operation. I will also explain how the guest can switch device properties, such as MAC address or number of active queues, and resume the workload seamlessly in the destination.