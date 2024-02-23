Latest From RedHat.com
-
Red Hat ☛ Run Node.js applications on the edge with RHEL and Fedora
As the cost to performance ratio of small computer systems improves, more and more enterprises are moving from simpler IoT systems to deploying devices that can do more processing at the edge. As part of this transition, these edge devices start looking a lot more like servers in existing IT infrastructure. As a result, managing them as such becomes not only feasible but more cost effective.
This post is the first in a three-part series that will include: [...]
-
Red Hat ☛ Best practices for OpenShift Data Foundation recovery resource planning
Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation is a key storage component of Red Hat OpenShift. It offers unified block, file, and object storage capabilities to support a wide range of applications.
One of the new exciting features in OpenShift Data Foundation 4.14 is OpenShift Data Foundation Regional Disaster Recovery (RDR), which offers RDR capabilities for Rados Block Device pools (RBD pools) and Ceph File System (CephFS) (via volsync replication) pools.
-
Red Hat ☛ Run VMware Cloud Foundation 5.1 on OpenShift 4.13 with NVIDIA Hey Hi (AI) Enterprise
VMware Cloud Foundation 5.1 is now available on Red Bait OpenShift Container Platform 4.13 with NVIDIA Hey Hi (AI) Enterprise, integrating automation within a consistent and replicable infrastructure model along with the latest data science and AI application deployment offered by NVIDIA. Read VMware’s official solution brief here.
-
Red Hat ☛ Virtio live migration technical deep dive
Do you need to move a virtual machine (VM) from one hypervisor to another or update the hypervisor version without stopping the VM? Live migration has you covered. The virtio-net failover blog explains how to migrate a virtual machine with a passthrough device via Virtual Function I/O (VFIO) using a standard
virtio-netdevice to redirect the traffic during the migration. However, how does that
virtio-netdevice migrate? What steps does it take to continue the operation on the destination platform transparently to the guest?
This article explores the live migration steps QEMU performs and how it tracks the information it needs to make the process transparent. It explains how QEMU coordinates with
vhost-kernel, the device already described in the vhost-net deep dive. I will show how the device can report all the data required for the destination QEMU to continue the device operation. I will also explain how the guest can switch device properties, such as MAC address or number of active queues, and resume the workload seamlessly in the destination.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Environment-as-a-Service, part 4: External resources and dynamic credentials
Welcome to part 4 of this miniseries on the concept of Environment as a Service. As discussed in part one, an environment comprises everything that is needed to run an application and, in a kubernetes-centric platform, it starts with the provisioning of a namespace.Sometimes, though, we need components and configurations to exist outside of our namespace for our applications to run properly.These external configurations may involve everything from external global load balancers, external firewalls, provisioning of certificates from external PKI’s, and more… just to name a few.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The State of Customer and Partner Experience at Red Bait 2023: Collecting feedback from multiple inputs and channels
2023 was a pivotal year not only for Red Hat, but also for our customers and partners. While the past year may have presented many challenges, it also strengthened our commitment to listening to and acting on the voice of our customers and partners. This past year our Customer Experience and Adoption team collected feedback in new ways, and also worked to modernize some of our traditional feedback collection methods.