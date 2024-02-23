NetworkManager 1.46 Adds Support for 6GHz Wi-Fi and Energy-Efficient Ethernet

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 23, 2024



Coming more than six months after NetworkManager 1.44, the NetworkManager 1.46 release is here to introduce support for 6GHz Wi-Fi devices (Wi-Fi 6E), support for Ethtool EEE (Energy Efficient Ethernet) settings, support for configuring ethtool channels property to configure NIC multiqueue, and support for HSR (High-availability Seamless Redundancy) and PRP (Parallel Redundancy Protocol) interfaces.

NetworkManager 1.46 also adds support for two-factor authentication (2FA) for VPN plugins, implements the fwmark property for IP tunnels, adds support for the MACsec offload mode, allows setting the dhcp-client-id to none, implements the ‘dns-change’ dispatcher event, and adds support for creating generic devices via the external “device-handler” dispatcher.

Read on