Devices and Open Hardware
Jeff Geerling ☛ Water cooling is overkill for Pi 5
tl;dr: 52Pi and Seeed Studio's water cooling solution for the Raspberry Pi 5 can be fun, and works better than any other solution—but at a steep price, and with a number of annoying quirks.
A few months ago, 52Pi reached out and asked if they could send a new water cooling kit they were working on for the Raspberry Pi 5. At the time, the hope was we could figure out a way to get very high overclock with adequate cooling.
CNX Software ☛ 52Pi NVdigi Expansion Board for Raspberry Pi 5 combines HiFiBerry Digi+ audio output with M.2 PCIe x1 slot
The 52Pi NVdigi is another PCIe expansion board for the Raspberry Pi 5 which integrates HiFiBerry Digi+ to provide high-quality S/PDIF output. It also features an M.2 PCIe x1 slot that supports NVMe 2242/2230 SSDs. Furthermore, it offers an optical output (TOSLink) and an RCA output for versatile audio connections. The HiFiBerry Digi+ is a high-quality S/PDIF output for the Raspberry Pi. It uses the I2S sound port that connects directly to the CPU without the need for an additional USB conversion.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4: A $5.99 Development Board Featuring a 96MHz RISC-V 32-bit Core
“Waveshare recently introduced the ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4, a compact and versatile microcontroller development board equipped with essential connectivity features like Zigbee, Thread, and Bluetooth. Ideal for various applications including smart homes and other IoT projects. The board, centered around the ESP32-H2-MINI-1 module, features a RISC-V 32-bit single-core processor with a clock speed of up to 96MHz.
Hackaday ☛ Replacement PCB Replicates Early 80s Modem
It’s certainly been a few decades, but plenty of us remember a time before widespread access to broadband internet, when connections were generally made over phone lines using acoustic modems. In the 90s these could connect you to AOL and Napster well enough, but in the early 80s the speeds were barely enough to read text as it loaded. A company called Hayes set out to change this with some of the first useful, widely-available modems for the PCs at the time. While they couldn’t keep up with the changing times there’s still a retro community that has these antiques, and to modernize it a bit this drop-in replacement for the PCBs replicates these old modems almost exactly.
CNX Software ☛ $166 Mustool MT13S thermal imager doubles as multimeter
Mustool MT13S is a relatively inexpensive 2-in-1 thermal imager and multimeter with a 2.8-inch touchscreen display and an IR camera with a 192×192 resolution. Thermal cameras used to be quite expensive, but in recent years, we’ve seen cheaper models such as the HT-102 thermal camera for Android smartphones and M5Stack T-Lite Wi-Fi thermal camera, but those integrate fairly small 32×32 and 32×24 pixels IR arrays,