Vim 9.1 Adds Virtual Text, Smooth Scrolling, and More
Vim is a well-known terminal text editor used in the UNIX and Linux world, famous for its unique impact on users. Essentially, people have two reactions to it: they either quickly become devoted fans and use it for life or find it too challenging and complex to work with.
Recently, the Vim project announced the release of Vim 9.1, a poignant tribute to its lead developer, Bram Moolenaar, who passed away six months ago. Moolenaar, celebrated for his over three decades of dedication to the project, was the driving force behind Vim, an editor who has become integral to many in the programming community.
Vim 9.1 is available
The Vim project is happy to announce that Vim 9.1 has finally been released. This release is dedicated to Bram Moolenaar, Vims lead developer for more than 30 years, who passed away half a year ago. The Vim project wouldn't exist without his work!.
Vim 9.1 is mainly a bug fix release, it contains hundreds of bug fixes, a few new features and there are many minor improvements.