Vim 9.1 Adds Virtual Text, Smooth Scrolling, and More

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2024,

updated Jan 03, 2024



Vim is a well-known terminal text editor used in the UNIX and Linux world, famous for its unique impact on users. Essentially, people have two reactions to it: they either quickly become devoted fans and use it for life or find it too challenging and complex to work with.

Recently, the Vim project announced the release of Vim 9.1, a poignant tribute to its lead developer, Bram Moolenaar, who passed away six months ago. Moolenaar, celebrated for his over three decades of dedication to the project, was the driving force behind Vim, an editor who has become integral to many in the programming community.

Read on

An update

Original: