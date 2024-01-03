Emmabuntüs DE5 Starts the Year Strong with a Debian 12.4 Update

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2024



Emmabuntüs is a Linux distribution based on Debian (previously Ubuntu), optimized to run on older or less powerful hardware, making it an excellent choice for repurposing old computers.

It’s understandable if this distribution hasn’t come to your attention before. Its focus is quite specialized, aimed at repurposing older hardware for social and humanitarian causes, reducing waste, and providing technology to those who might not be able to afford new hardware.

More than four months since its initial DE5 release in late August 2023, the latest Emmabuntüs DE (Debian Edition) 5 update, fully rebased on Debian 12.4, has arrived. So, let’s explore the enhancements and offerings it brings to us.

