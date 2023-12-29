Security Patches and Incidents

Days after what was called a cyberattack shut down Anna Jaques Hospital’s health record system on Christmas, hospital administrators are saying little about what caused the massive failure or whether the problem has been remedied.

“Upon discovery, we immediately secured our environment and engaged cybersecurity professionals to assist in the investigation. While there may be some delays in receiving services, patient safety remains our top priority,” a hospital spokesperson said on Wednesday.

At the height of the crisis, Anna Jaques Hospital staff were turning away ambulance crews from delivering patients to its emergency department and diverting them to area hospitals.